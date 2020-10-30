Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

Associated Press by Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020 with Ryan Balch, another militia member. Rittenhouse was charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Balch claims police told him they planned to push protesters toward the armed civilians to allow the militia to “deal with them.” Kenosha police have not responded to that allegation. Credit: Adam Rogan The Journal Times via AP

CHICAGO — The mother of a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is among those slated to testify at a hearing in Illinois to decide if her son should be extradited across the border to stand trial on homicide charges..

During Friday’s hearing, Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers also planned to call an expert on self-defense and former homicide detectives in their long shot bid to block his extradition.

The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down. State-to-state extraditions are typically formalities and judges rarely refuse to OK another state’s request to transfer a suspect.

