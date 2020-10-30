Illinois judge OKs extradition of Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An Illinois judge has ordered the extradition of a 17-year-old accused in the fatal shooting of two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The ruling against Kyle Rittenhouse came Friday after a hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. Defense lawyers sought to convince the judge to block their client’s transfer to Wisconsin to face homicide charges.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys say he acted in self-defense when he opened fire during unrest following the shooting of a Black man by a white Kenosha police officer.

Lake County prosecutors said it should be up to a Wisconsin judge, not one in Illinois, to decide whether there are sufficient grounds for charges.

