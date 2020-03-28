Illinois infant with COVID-19 dies, cause of death unknown

Associated Press by Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says an infant with COVID-19 has died.

The cause of death is unknown and an investigation is underway.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday, “If you haven’t been paying attention maybe this is your wake-up call.”

Illinois reported 465 new cases on Saturday and 13 deaths, including the child and a state employee who worked in the Department of Human Services.

Six of those who died were in Cook County, which includes Chicago.

The others were in surrounding counties: McHenry, Will, Kane and Lake.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments