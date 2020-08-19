Illinois girl dies in hospital following golf cart crash in Columbia County

TOWN OF WEST POINT, Wis. — A 17-year-old Illinois girl has died three days after a golf cart crash in Columbia County.

On Sunday night, Columbia County deputies received a report of someone who was pinned under a golf cart after it went off a hill at the Crystal Lake Campground in the Town of West Point.

The news release said bystanders moved the golf cart before emergency medical services arrived. First responders found that the teen had no pulse and was not breathing. The victim later regained a pulse and started breathing before leaving the scene, officials said.

An investigation revealed the golf cart left a site within the campground and rolled about 40 feet downhill toward the Crystal Lake shoreline. The girl and her mother were both ejected from the golf cart. Officials said the two had been drinking alcohol.

The golf cart ended up on its side and eventually pinned the victim underneath.

The 17-year-old died at UW Hospital in Madison on Wednesday. Officials said her name is being withheld at this time.

An investigation to determine who was driving the golf cart as well as the events leading up to the crash is still ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to call Detective Sergeant David Clark at 608-7424166, extension 3317.

