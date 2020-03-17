Illinois, Florida, Arizona move forward with presidential primaries

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Election officials in an Illinois county are encouraging poll workers to use blue painter’s tape to mark the floor every 6 feet so voters can keep their distance while waiting in line because of the coronavirus.

Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share a photo of a roll of blue tape, a piece of string and a tape measure along with a note that read, “People will get too close.”

The note instructs leaders to encourage poll workers to “(hash)MarkTheFloor,” adding “THIS PICTURE CAN SAVE LIVES.”

President Donald Trump on Monday announced new guidelines urging people to avoid crowds of 10 or more but said elections don’t need to be postponed.

In Ohio, health officials postponed the state’s scheduled election, citing public health concerns. In Florida, some poll workers didn’t show up because of virus fears. Officials in Arizona say they’re moving forward with their votes. Arizona health officials said the decision was “not made lightly.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments