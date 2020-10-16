Illinois defends plan to send teen to Wisconsin in 2 deaths

Associated Press by Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., on Aug. 25, 2020 with Ryan Balch, another militia member. Rittenhouse was charged in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Balch claims police told him they planned to push protesters toward the armed civilians to allow the militia to “deal with them.” Kenosha police have not responded to that allegation. Credit: Adam Rogan The Journal Times via AP

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Illinois prosecutors are defending an effort to send a teenager to Wisconsin to face charges in the deaths of two protesters in August.

The Lake County state’s attorney met a deadline to respond to Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers, who are fighting his extradition to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse surrendered to police in his hometown, Antioch, Illinois.

A court hearing is scheduled for next Friday. Rittenhouse’s legal team is raising technicalities about typographical errors in documents. Prosecutors call it a “red herring.”

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters during unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

