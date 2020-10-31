Illinois authorities extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

Associated Press by Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse/Tik Tok

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities have extradited a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for Illinois’ Lake County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday told The Associated Press that deputies picked up Kyle Rittenhouse immediately after Judge Paul Novak issued the ruling at the courthouse in Waukegan. The deputies then drove him five miles to the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

Covelli says Rittenhouse was turned over to Kenosha County sheriff deputies at the state line at around 3:45 p.m. The ruling and speedy transfer came several hours after a hearing Friday morning in which Judge Novak heard arguments for and against extradition.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.