Illini knock off Iowa; Wisconsin to share Big Ten title with Illinois

by Stephen Cohn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — After No. 20 Illinois knocked off No. 24 Iowa on Sunday night, there will be more than one Big Ten champion this regular season.

Entering the day, all No. 10 Wisconsin had to do was beat Nebraska. After a one-point loss that saw Johnny Davis exit with an injury, the Badgers still had a path to the top all by themselves.

But there was a catch: It involved cheering on the Hawkeyes.

While Iowa put up a fight at Illinois on Sunday night, missed free throws late and a last-second three-pointer that banked out gave the Illini the win and their first Big Ten title since 2005.

Illinois, who won the sole matchup between the Badgers and Illini this season, will be the No. 1 seed in this week’s Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin will take the No. 2 seed.

Both teams will play their first game on Friday.

