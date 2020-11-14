Ilene Edna Bischoff

Ilene Edna Bischoff passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Prairie Gardens in Sun Prairie, Wis.

Born on Jan. 2, 1929, in Eyota, Minn., to Gustave and Louisa Bartz, Ilene entered a family of six boys and one girl. Following her biological father’s death in 1930, the children were split up. Ilene was adopted by her aunt and uncle (father’s sister) – Alwina and Harry Hanson – and grew up with an adopted sister, Betty, in North Dakota.

Ilene graduated from Devils Lake Central High School, N.D., in 1946. She attended Jamestown College, N.D., and graduated in 1950 with a BS in Science and Physical Education.

Ilene taught secondary Phy Ed in Morris, Minn., prior to moving to Madison, Wis., to work as a District Director for the Black Hawk Council of Girl Scouts. She taught at the Oakwood School for Girls in Oregon, Wis., before finishing her educational career as a teacher for the Middleton Cross Plains School District. Ilene retired from teaching in 1989.

Ilene married Kenneth V. Bischoff on April 5, 1958. They spent most of their adult life in Middleton, Wis., and raised three daughters together. She is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Vanderploeg (Jon), Jeri Bischoff (Scott Hermsdorf) and Julianne Budrow (Blake); plus four grandchildren, Alex Vanderploeg, Daniel Vanderploeg, Miranda (Vanderploeg) Beach and Haley Budrow. Ilene was preceded in death by her husband; and both biological and adoptive siblings.

Ilene will be remembered for her love of playing cards with family and friends. Whether it was bridge, cribbage, Uno or anything else, she loved a good card game. Late in life, she looked forward to the camaraderie of friends on a daily basis to gather together while playing cards.

A private family service is planned for Nov. 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers and memorials, please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Ilene. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com