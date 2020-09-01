Ileen (Peterson) Hollis

Verona, WI – Ileen (Peterson) Hollis, age 81 of Verona passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at St. Mary’s Care Center in Madison.

She was born on May 12, 1939 the daughter of Melvin and Mava (Waldron) Peterson. Ileen grew up on a mink farm outside of LaFarge, WI. She graduated from LaFarge High School and then moved to Madison, where she met Norman Hollis. Ileen and Norman were married on February 15, 1958 and they celebrated 55 years of marriage until Norman’s passing in 2013. Ileen worked as a tailor at Kartens on the square and then worked as a CNA first at the New Glarus Home and then at the Badger Prairie Dane County Home for 25 years until her retirement. She was a proud Den Mother for the Belleville Cub Scouts for many years.

Ileen is survived by her three children Norleen (Bill) Lacy, Marc Hollis, and Carmen Hollis, six grandchildren Matthew (Jen), Denise (Ray), Jon, Ashlee (Cole), Kaitlyn (Sam), and Erin, five great-grandchildren Sierra, Rylee, Isabel, Carter, and Myles. She is further survived by a brother Lloyd (Eudoris) Peterson, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister and brother-in-law LaVeta and Eldon Glick, half brother Wayne Peterson, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI with Pastor George Kaminski officiating. Inurnment will be in the Belleville Cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary’s Care Center for the loving care, kindness, and respect given to Ileen. She regarded the Olbrich staff as part of her family. Thank you so much for being there for Ileen over the past seven years.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com