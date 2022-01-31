‘If you see a need, fill a need’: Vigil honors 19-year-old shooting victim in Beloit

by Tahleel Mohieldin

Beloit, Wis. – A group of students, teachers, clergy and members of the Beloit community gathered at Beloit Memorial High School to remember a 19-year-old shooting victim.

Less than 24 hours after the young man was shot in the school’s parking lot, dozens of people returned to Beloit Memorial to light candles, fly balloons and share messages of hope.

Dozens gather outside of Beloit Memorial High after a 19-year-old was shot and killed last night in the schools parking lot. Speakers offering prayers for the victim and his family, urging those in the community to “do the right thing” and cooperate with police. #news3now pic.twitter.com/40Mm1gt9wJ — Tahleel Mohieldin (@tahleelmohie) January 30, 2022

Pastor Kenda Roman said the young victim was a former student of hers; on Sunday she offered prayers to his family and urged members of the community to cooperate with police.

RELATED: Police: Over 30 people witnessed shooting at Beloit Memorial High School

“Dismantle the ‘what goes on in this house stays in this house’ because historically what that has done is it has now just transferred into our neighborhoods into our streets,” Roman said.

She also said in a community where many struggle with trauma, counseling and therapy should be available to those in need but still wants to inspire others to do more.

“Just do whatever it is–if you see a need, fill a need,” she said. “If you see a child that needs some help–help the child, it doesn’t have to be your child.”

Roman also said she’s hoping for a future where her community can come together to celebrate people more in life than death.

The 19-year-old’s family was at the vigil Sunday night but he hasn’t yet been identified by Beloit Police so News 3 Now is choosing not to identify him.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.