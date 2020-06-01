“If we are really going to affect change, then it’s going to take everyone:” Badger coaches respond following George Floyd’s death

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badger coaches are responding following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst issued a statement that said, “If we are really going to affect change, then it’s going to take everyone. We need to be better, individually and collectively.”

Wisconsin men’s basketball team head coach Greg Gard also responded to Floyd’s death.

“As humans, we all need to be dedicated to impacting change in our own communities,” said Gard.

He went on to say that people need to be dedicated to fixing their moral compasses and “living and leading with empathy, respect, love and understanding of all cultures.”

Wisconsin women’s basketball head coach Yvette Healy released a statement that said she was “at a loss of words.”

“Something has to change. We need to listen better, care more, and demand equality,” said Healy.

She called on universities and communities to come together.

Last week, UW-Madison’s Athletic Director Barry Alvarez released a statement following Floyd’s death.

Alvarez said, “UW Athletics will continue to work directly with our Minority Student-Athlete Union and other student and staff-led entities to align our recommended changes.”

Statement from Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez pic.twitter.com/KS8Al5aFsr — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) May 29, 2020

