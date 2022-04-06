‘If anyone can do it, Tiger can’; Woods expected to make return at the Masters

by Brad Hamilton

AUGUSTA, Ga. — On February 23, 2021, Tiger Woods nearly lost his life after being involved in a single-car crash. Woods suffered serious lower leg injuries, which would take several surgeries to repair.

Just 14 months later, Woods announced that he plans to play in this week’s Masters.

“Right now, I feel like I will play,” Woods said. “Got a day of another nine more holes and then it’s game time.”

The news sent shockwaves throughout the sports world, with many wondering how Woods will be able to pull this off.

Michael Wilson, the head coach of the Badger men’s golf team has a simple response: if anyone can do it, Tiger can.

“I mean he did win a U.S Open on a broken leg, maybe he can do it again,” Wilson said.

Wilson said playing in The Masters will present some incredible challenges for Woods, most critical physically: Woods’ ability to navigate Augusta National on his own two feet.

“Augusta is definitely the toughest course to walk on the PGA tour,” Wilson said. “The TV doesn’t do those hills justice. You walk up 18, even in good condition, you are breathing pretty heavy.”

When it comes to competing mentally UW Health physiologist Dr. Shilagh Mirgain said maintaining focus and managing emotions will be just as difficult.

“If it’s not bouncing back from setbacks, if it’s not letting go of mistakes, if it’s not really focused in a moment of what you have to do, your game especially in golf is going to go by the wayside,” she said.

Come Thursday, it appears Tiger Woods will make an improbable comeback on the game’s biggest stage. It’s a Hollywood script written for golf’s brightest star.

