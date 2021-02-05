Icy roads, sidewalks here to stay as temperatures drop through next week

MADISON, Wis. — With upcoming bitter cold temperatures dropping into the single digits next week, the snow that didn’t get cleared off roads and sidewalks Thursday evening will linger for a while longer.

“The reason being the cold temperatures,” said Bryan Johnson with the City of Madison Streets Division. “When it gets below 20 degrees, salt at the rate the streets division applies it doesn’t really work or it works really slow.”

Johnson said snow plows will be working up through 11 p.m. Friday night and possibly into this weekend and next week, trying to clear off any spots they missed.

The city is also using sand to help create more traction on the roads.

“Even when cold temperatures, when the sun is beating on pavement, we might get a little bit of melting there,” Johnson said.

Johnson added that if it snows next week, that snow will likely stick around for a while.

“The high winds blow some of the snow around, as it kept snowing last night, when it gets colder, the snow got a little lighter. With these high winds, we’re gonna see a lot of it blow around so that could add to travel complications.”

Johnson is remining residents to park in places that are out of the way of snow plow routes so the city crews can clear the spots they weren’t able to get to.

