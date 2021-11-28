Icy roads cause seven crashes, no injuries in Green County

by Kyle Jones

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. – Icy road conditions caused seven separate crashes in Green County Saturday.

Officials said Sunday that no injuries were reported as a result of the crashes.

Three of the crashes were rollovers.

Only one of the crashes involved more than one vehicle.

No airbags were deployed in any of the crashes.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.