Ice sculptures on display at Knickerbocker Ice Festival

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

An ice block is being shaped by a sculptor using tools

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Sculptors in Lake Mills took advantage of the icy temperatures by carving ice sculptures along the city’s Main Street.

The Knickerbocker Ice festival is a yearly event put on by the Lake Mills Main Street program that supports the downtown businesses.

Participants of the ice sculpture event came from Lake Mills, Madison, Jefferson, and even Milwaukee to carve their block of ice.

There are no rules when it comes to how many people can work on a single block, or how the sculptures are created.

Dick Emmerich, an organizer of the event and an ice sculptor said, “You can use all power, chainsaws, coloring, props or whatever- which is pretty unusual these days. So we are all out here, not as a competition, but just as a demonstration, all of us doing our own thing and having a lot of fun.”

The cold temperatures caused some of the festival’s events, like horse drawn wagons, to be cancelled. But organizer Tammi Vetrano said, “luckily this year, with the ice sculptures, it’s really really cold so they will be out and about. If you want to visit our downtown they’ll be out for at least a week.”

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.