Ice cold shooting dooms Wisconsin down the stretch against Nebraska

by Zach Hanley

MADISON, Wis. — A Senior day send-off, an outright conference championship and the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament. All were on the line Sunday at the Kohl Center against Nebraska.

And missed the mark thanks to cold shooting late in the second half by the Badgers. In the final 5:48, Wisconsin missed 9 straight shots and saw a 9 point lead turn into a 1 point loss.



MR. ALL-AMERICAN

Johnny Davis was named a first-team All-American by the Sporting News on Monday. The Badger sophomore leads the team in points and rebounds and has 15 20-point games this season.

OUT OF THE TOP 10

The Badgers dropped 2 stops to sit #12 in the the latest AP Top 25.

Everyone’s back at 0-0. Bring on the postseason. pic.twitter.com/Jq8gPxQMcE — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 7, 2022



UP NEXT

Wisconsin will face either Michigan State or Maryland on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

