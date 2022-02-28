Ice closed in Adams County after two machines fall through, officials say

by Stephen Cohn

ADAMS COUNTY, Wis. — A portion of ice in Adams County is closed after two separate incidents on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said a machine went through the ice twice Sunday at the same location.

Officials said the open ice has been taped off with caution tape.

The post said people should avoid the ice on Castle Rock Lake under the County Highway Z bridge near Four Seasons.

It didn’t say how long the area may be closed or if anyone was hurt.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.