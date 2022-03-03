‘I was sure that I was overreacting:’ Doctors say man avoided fatal heart attack by calling 911 early

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: UW Health

MADISON, Wis. — When you feel like something isn’t right with your health, it’s easy to wait to see if symptoms get better on their own — but that’s something that could be a fatal mistake when it comes to heart attack symptoms, according to local health experts.

Dr. Gregory Tester from UW Health says too often, people ignore the early warning signs of a heart attack, including sudden chest discomfort, shortness of breath, discomfort in the arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach, cold sweats, nausea, and lightheadedness.

Doctors say women often experience the same symptoms, but are more likely to feel the lesser-common symptoms, including the nausea and vomiting, back and jack pain, and shortness of breath without chest pain.

“Cardiologists often say that time is muscle when it comes to treating heart attacks,” said Dr. Tester said. “That means the sooner we can restore blood flow to the heart, the greater the chances that person will not only survive but hopefully avoid any long-term consequences that occur when the heart is deprived of blood for too long.”

Joe Mirenna of Blue Mounds was one of the people who was reluctant to call 911 when he felt those symptoms, but it ended up saving his life.

“The first thing I did when EMS arrived was apologize, because I was sure that I was just overreacting,” Mirenna says. “But I realized my instincts to call them were correct when the EMT told me that I was, in fact, having a heart attack. That’s when things got serious.”

He woke up in a bed at University Hospital, where doctors told him he suffered a type of heart attack often called “the widowmaker” — his left anterior descending artery had been 100% blocked when he arrived at the hospital.

Luckily, because he called early, paramedics in Mount Horeb were able to field-activate heart attack protocol, allowing preparations to begin at University Hospital before he even arrived. By the time he arrived, doctors had already seen test results and were prepped and waiting for him, allowing him to bypass the emergency room and straight into a procedure where staff opened his blocked artery.

If he didn’t call 911, there’s a good chance he would have died.

“It’s a miracle that I’m here at all, but probably even more so that they were able to fix this serious problem in super-fast time,” Mirenna says.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.