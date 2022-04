‘I think it fits him’: Chryst likes what he sees from Engram

by Jordyn Reed

MADISON, Wis. — Two weeks of spring practice are in the books for Wisconsin football, and so far Paul Chryst likes what he sees from his team including Dean Engram’s position switch.

After three seasons on defense, Engram made the transition to wide receiver this offseason and Chryst thinks the move fits him.

