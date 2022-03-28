‘I stood by him and he was there for me’: Through tragedy and triumph a local woman’s dream comes true

by Tahleel Mohieldin

STOUGHTON, Wis.– More than a decade after immigrating to the United States a local woman is realizing a dream in honor of her late husband.

Three months after Ray Norton’s death, Kenyan-American Priscah Norton is keeping a promise she made to make the dream he grew to claim as his own a reality by opening Coffee4All.

“He told me ‘do not stop, I know my time with you is coming to an end but don’t cry,” Priscah recalled.

Like many immigrants Priscah came to the United States hoping for a better life, though she said growing up in Kenya was beautiful, she held on to an idea many believed–that coming to America meant getting rich quick.

A belief she very quickly realized was more of a fantasy, after winning the Green Card Lottery with a less than a one percent chance, and landing in Madison almost 20 years ago.

“They’re like ‘no honey they have these posts that say we are hiring, that’s the money there, go get a job and work,” Priscah said.

So three months after her arrival she did just that–for years working as a medical receptionist only baking as a hobby and earning a reputation among friends, neighbors and coworkers.

“She’s got a work ethic that’s unbelievable,” said her neighbor Leo Castle. “ She fought so many battles to get this thing off the ground.”

Though her romantic notions about the U.S. didn’t prove to be true a different kind of romance was in store for Priscah.

Four years after she moved to America she met Army Veteran Ray Norton, who at the time was a Radio Shack employee, on a trip to Janesville looking for a new phone.

“He gave me his card,” Priscah recalled. “In case you have any problem with the phone, give me a call [he said]”

They dated for four years before getting engaged but just one month later Ray started having medical issues; at first doctors thought it was his heart, Ray getting a quadruple bypass surgery.

“We saw ourselves running in and out of hospital,” Priscah said. “I remember calling 911 five times for my husband.”

Years later after a skin biopsy they got a clear answer, Ray was diagnosed with Scleroderma, a rare auto-immune disease without a cure.

As the diagnosis began to take a serious toll on Ray’s health, Priscah had to quit her job to take care of him full time, but with both of them not working they still needed to make money; so Priscah started cooking more and selling her pastries to support them.

Through it all Ray pushed Priscah to follow what became their dream to open a café, even through hurdles brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Most banks were not really trusting restaurants and here I am when most restaurants are being closed,” she said. “Priscah and Ray Norton, they want to open a coffee shop in Stoughton.”

Castle said he, like others, thought they were crazy to even try but as a former business owner himself, owning a tavern bar and grill for over forty years with his wife, he stepped up to offer his guidance knowing the challenge the couple faced.

Despite that challenge Priscah said Ray never let his condition get in the way of their joy; she said through it all he maintained his mind and had the spirit of a young man.

Over 15 years of marriage Ray’s lungs, heart, and kidney’s all affected by the disease, two years ago he lost his ability to walk, and in November doctors told Priscah her husband wouldn’t be coming home and instead would be in hospice care.

“Things just turned from bad to worse,” she said. “He was not only a husband, he was my best friend, my confidant you know, someone we shared everything together.”

On December 27th he died. Priscah on the eve of Coffee4All’s opening day Sunday without her life partner but not without support from friends like Beatrice Makesa, a fellow immigrant, from Zambia.

Makesa was one the first people Priscah came to call a friend in America and though she has since moved to South Carolina she came to visit often.

“When I met them together they were such an amazing couple,” she said.

Priscah also has the support of her neighbor and now Coffee4All Manager Rick Hammes who quit his job in public education to work with her.

“I just wanted to be a part of that Journey because I knew, no matter what she does, she’s going to be very successful,” Hammes said. ““It’s kind of like the Midas touch, she touches it and it turns to gold.”

Even with all the support Priscah is still thinking about Ray, as she puts the finishing touches on her café she looks for the best to hang his photo.

She’s comforted knowing she’s following through with what he wanted.

“I stood by him and he was there for me,” she said. ” I know if he’s out there he’s smiling today, saying I told you.”

