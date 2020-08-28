‘I just killed somebody’: Kenosha shooter caught on video shooting 3 people, firing at least 9 rounds

KENOSHA, Wis. — The teen charged with five felonies in connection to a shooting that killed two protesters and injured another during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha was caught on video after the first homicide saying “I just killed somebody.”

Throughout the course of the shootings, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, fired at least nine rounds from an AR-15 .223 rifle equipped with a 30-round magazine, according to a criminal complaint.

Rittenhouse has been charged with five felonies: first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon; attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon; first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

On Friday, a judge postponed a hearing to determine whether Rittenhouse should be returned to Wisconsin to face criminal charges.

According to the complaint, cellphone videos show Rittenhouse shooting all three victims throughout the course of Tuesday night. The first shooting happened at 11:45 p.m.

The first video mentioned in the complaint reportedly shows Rittenhouse running through a parking lot at the northwest corner of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road while holding the rifle.

As Rittenhouse runs through the parking lot, one of the victims, 38-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum can be seen following him. According to the complaint, the video shows Rosenbaum throwing a plastic bag at Rittenhouse before a loud bang is heard. Rosenbaum can then be heard yelling an expletive at Rittenhouse as he continues to approach the shooter. A witness told police that Rosenbaum reached for the gun before the shooting. Rittenhouse then shoots four times and Rosenbaum can be seen falling to the ground.

Rosenbaum was shot three times and grazed by two other bullets. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After the first shooting, Rittenhouse can be seen on camera making a phone call, the complaint claims. As he ran away, Rittenhouse can be heard saying “I just killed somebody.”

Another video reportedly showed Rittenhouse running away from the scene after he shot Rosenbaum, officials said.

People in the area can be heard yelling “Beat him up!” “Hey, he shot him!” “Get him! Get that dude!” and more.

While running away, Rittenhouse tripped and fell to the ground. One man was seen on video approaching Rittenhouse, and Rittenhouse appears to fire two rounds at the man, both of which missed.

One of the other victims killed, 26-year-old Anthony Huber, can then be seen hitting Rittenhouse’s left shoulder with a skateboard before trying to pull the gun away from him, the complaint said. Rittenhouse then fired one round, which struck Huber. Huber died from the gunshot wound.

The third shooting victim, 26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz, approached Rittenhouse shortly after. Rittenhouse, who had moved to a seated position, pointed his gun at Grosskreutz, who appeared to be armed with a handgun. Grosskreutz froze, stepped back and put his hands up before moving toward Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse is then seen firing one round, hitting Grosskreutz in the arm.

According to the complaint, the video then shows Rittenhouse walking away with his gun pointed toward people in the roadway.

A reporter who was in the area at the time of the shooting told law enforcement officials that he had interviewed Rittenhouse before the shooting. According to the complaint, Rittenhouse told the reporter he was a trained medic.

The reporter, who said he has experience with ARs, said Rittenhouse was not handling the gun properly. As Rittenhouse and the reporter continued to walk, another armed man who appeared to be in his 30s joined them saying he was there to protect Rittenhouse.

A report by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab revealed that multiple threads on Facebook and Reddit urged militias and other armed people to head to the protests.

Rittenhouse could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, the most serious crime in Wisconsin.

