‘I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I:’ James White posts message to son after dad’s death
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badger running back James White is speaking out for the first time since his father’s death.
In an Instagram posted on Tuesday, White wished his son Xzavier a happy first birthday.
White said, “I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life!”
White’s father, Tyrone, was killed in a crash in Florida on Sunday.
Lisa, his mother, is still listed in critical condition.
White did not play in the Patriots game on Sunday against the Seahawks.
After New England’s Devin McCourty scored a touchdown, he paid tribute to the White family.
White’s current and former teammates took to social media to show their condolences.
