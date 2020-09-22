‘I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I:’ James White posts message to son after dad’s death

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

Wis. James White # 20 on his way to his 3rd TD. Minn. 13 Wis. 24

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badger running back James White is speaking out for the first time since his father’s death.

In an Instagram posted on Tuesday, White wished his son Xzavier a happy first birthday.

White said, “I hope I can be as good of a father to you as my father was to my brother and I! I still can’t quite process everything that’s going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life!”

White’s father, Tyrone, was killed in a crash in Florida on Sunday.

Lisa, his mother, is still listed in critical condition.

White did not play in the Patriots game on Sunday against the Seahawks.

After New England’s Devin McCourty scored a touchdown, he paid tribute to the White family.

Devin McCourty honored teammate James White, who tragically lost his father in a car accident today. His mother is in critical condition. Sending love to the White family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FTTJFk477s — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2020

White’s current and former teammates took to social media to show their condolences.

Terribly saddened to hear such heartbreaking news @SweetFeet_White. We’re all thinking about you tonight. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 21, 2020

Praying for you bro @SweetFeet_White 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 20, 2020

So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate @SweetFeet_White. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way… — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 21, 2020

