I have COVID… now what?! A breakdown of what symptomatic, asymptomatic people can expect

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– For the first time in this pandemic, the U.S. is averaging 300,000+ new COVID cases a day, meaning one in every 100 people currently has the virus. While infection severity varies from person to person, every case falls into one of two categories: a symptomatic infection or an asymptomatic infection.

If you’re symptomatic

What to expect: A dry cough, fever, fatigue, and/or a sore throat. The symptoms may come and go, but generally, you’ll feel tired for a few days.

What to do: It’s really important to stay home and away from other people for 10 full days. Doctors refer to this period as ‘isolation.’ Remember: 10 days is the minimum length of time you should isolate. Some people will remain symptomatic for longer and should stay away from others until they are completely symptom-free.

If you’re asymptomatic

What to expect: Nothing! No cough, no fever, and not even a headache. If you feel anything, you are symptomatic and should refer to the information above. But even if you are truly asymptomatic, you can still spread the disease.

What to do: Doctors are asking you to isolate for five days (that means not leaving your home) and wear a mask everywhere on days five through ten.

“That isn’t like, ‘I can wear a mask under my nose or keep my mask on for most of the time except for when I really want to say something,'” UW Health Dr. Jeff Pothof said. “That means mask on, all of the time.”

Pothof also recommends asymptomatic people take another rapid test on day five: something the CDC is considering adding to its formal guidance.

“If you have no symptoms and you can’t make that rapid antigen test positive, it doesn’t mean you can’t infect someone else, but it’d make me feel a whole lot better that your risk to someone else in the community is pretty low, especially if you’re wearing a mask,” Pothof added.

While many things have changed during the pandemic, the methods of protection have stayed the same: get vaccinated, wear a mask, and wash your hands.

Click here to schedule your vaccination or booster appointment today.

