‘I have a responsibility’: Former Badger Sarah Nurse using platform for change

Site staff by Site staff

Sarah Nurse has a list of accolades a mile long. She started on the ice at Wisconsin which led her to the Olympics with Team Canada. As Melissa Kim found out, her journey as a biracial athlete in the hockey world hasn’t always been easy, which is why the former Badger is speaking up for change.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments