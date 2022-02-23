‘I feel very lucky to have had him as a mentor’

When Kelsey Brannan took over the Director of Radio position at WSUM 91.7 FM in fall 2021 after Dave Black retired, she knew she had big shoes to fill. Now, as the community mourns Black’s unexpected death at 66 on Feb. 13, Brannon remembers her predecessor’s work and the mark he made on Madison and beyond.

“He was very committed to using our platform responsibly within the community and providing alternative sources of news, entertainment, and getting stories and voices and music on the air that you’re just not hearing in other parts of Madison,” Brannan says of Black, the co-founder and longtime general manager of the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s student-led radio station WSUM 91.7 FM. For 26 years, Black cultivated the station that today has over 2,000 alumni and 180,000 listeners.

Described as a steady, reassuring presence, Black touched the lives of every person he came in contact with. “He treated everybody as if they were so important and he could really help guide them to their passions and how to turn them into a career,” Brannan says.

Black helped form WSUM in 1993 when he was a graduate student in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Black encouraged students to exercise their own creative freedom in ways that made them feel they had a stake in the station, says Brannan, who was involved with WSUM for all four of her years at UW–Madison, from 2010-14.

“He was really committed to being generous with his professional skills and time, and really instilling good values and just abilities in the next generation of broadcasters and leaders,” Brannan says.

Black believed the unique student perspective had real value and that serving the larger Madison community was part of WSUM’s core mission “to act in a service and outreach capacity for the community.” She says he was committed to uplifting her and her fellow students, many of whom described Black as a “safety net.”

Black’s commitment to education extended beyond the airwaves. He guest-lectured at the School of Journalism & Mass Communication, served as a national board member for College Broadcasters Inc. and was a facilitator at the Madison, WI Institutes for Healing Racism. Black was also on the education committee for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

Brannan says Black was always interested in helping people, regardless of whether or not they had a background or interest in broadcasting. In 2019, following the flooding of the 5th floor of Villas Hall, Black immediately offered the WSUM studio to the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism team, after their office had been ruined. “It was just a no-brainer decision for him,” Brannan says.

Anyone that spoke or worked with Black left touched by his knowledge and inspired by his enthusiasm. Black created WSUM to be a safe, uplifting space where students could experiment and explore different media. “He would always say, ‘In teaching students how to make media, they become more critical consumers of it,’ and it’s a skill for different areas of your life,” Brannan says. As a result of his leadership, students and alumni went on to win a variety of awards for their work in broadcasting.

It was Black himself who encouraged Brannan to apply for his position last year when he retired. After three years at Minnesota Public Radio’s “The Current” and a stint as a producer and project manager at KEXP in Seattle, Washington, Brannan had recently returned to the Midwest to take a leadership position at The Current. Brannan admits that when Black first suggested it, she said no — but after reflecting on the chance to mentor and educate as he had, she could not pass it up.

Now, as WSUM celebrates its 20th anniversary this month, alumni are sharing memories of their time at the station while unexpectedly mourning Black’s death. Brannan takes comfort in hearing that so many others have similar stories to hers in terms of how Black impacted their careers and largely, their lives.

“I feel very lucky to have had him as a mentor,” Brannan says.