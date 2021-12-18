‘I don’t know how bad things happen to good people’: Cottage Grove Rd crash victims remembered

by Tahleel Mohieldin

Madison, Wis. – Friends and Family of Kathy and Mark Brylski said the couple killed in Tuesday’s car crash on Cottage Grove Rd were pillars of the community.

The couple’s son 36-year-old Anthony Brylski said he learned of his parents death from his brother who got a visit from the Medical Examiner.

“I gave myself a moment and decided to take everything one step at a time,” Anthony said.

He also said his parents were known for being warm, welcoming people and not just with family.

The couple spent a lot of their time giving back at Destination Imagination, a creative problem solving organization for kids.

The Organization’s Wisconsin Affiliate’s director said the Brylski’s volunteered for everything and could always be counted on.

“It was such an all encompassing experience with them and people that have now found out of this horrible tragedy are really in shock,” she said. “I don’t know how bad things happen to good people.”

They’re son Anthony said they spent much of the time they had with each other even after 39 years of marriage.

“The way they played off each other was pretty good as far as role models go,” he said.

For Anthony and his brother they were role models in more ways than one.

“They gave me all the tools I needed to get through this time and through many others,” he said. “I’m very proud of them.”

He also said while they spent much of their time together they were sure to pursue separate hobbies as well.

His mom Kathy was a big singer and his dad Mark liked to play golf.

