‘I didn’t expect it’: Local Ukrainian teacher get’s meaningful surprise from students, video goes viral

by Tahleel Mohieldin

MONROE, Wis – When Ukrainian native and teacher Alla Schwartz walked into her school’s gym Wednesday she found herself overwhelmed by a show of support from students and staff.

To Schwartz’s surprise, dressed in blue and yellow for Ukraine, Monroe High School’s band and choir learned her home country’s national anthem, treating her to a special performance.

“I didn’t expect it at all,” she said. “ I started crying and I started singing along with them because it means a lot to me.”

The surprise was put in motion by Social Studies teacher Patrick Kenny after Schwartz shared her personal perspective around the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a guest speaker in his class.

Kenny said once he put the idea out there, students and staff alike were eager to get involved and very quickly, the plan took on a life of it’s own.

Schwartz did know students were set to wear blue and yellow Wednesday but she didn’t know how far they would go to rally behind her.

“It just meant that much to them to be able to share that surprise and that’s what they worked hard for.” Tune in at 10 for the story behind a viral video and the special surprise students at Monroe High School had for their teacher from Ukraine. #news3now pic.twitter.com/bWXHImMNHD — Tahleel Mohieldin (@tahleelmohie) March 11, 2022

In addition to secretly learning the Ukrainian anthem, students came together to make signs, stickers, and sunflower cutouts to put on their lockers.

“It just meant that much to them to be able to share that surprise and that’s what they worked hard for,” Kenny said.

Schartz said she is grateful for the support and even shared the school’s now viral video of the performance with family and friends back in Ukraine–some finding it emotional.

“Tearing up because some students were singing the Ukrainian anthem in Wisconsin, this small little town,” she said. “Just like to see this support and to know that they are not alone and the world didn’t turn away from them.

Schwartz especially thinks about her 61-year-old father, a farmer by trade, who volunteered to help protect his hometown in Ukraine, declining his daughter’s offer to come to Wisconsin.

“I was begging him to do that. He said ‘no I feel this is my duty to stay in Ukraine,” she said. “I think I just need to accept his choice.”

Scwartz is finding some comfort doing what she can to help, raising awareness, going to rallies and donating to support the people of Ukraine.

She said the care shown by students and the Monroe community has meant a lot to her and her loved ones back home.

Schwartz lived in Ukraine for 32 years before moving to the United States; she has worked as a German teacher at Monroe high school since 1995.

