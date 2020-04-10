‘I cried tears of joy’: Madison woman’s boyfriend makes sure she feels loved while social distancing

MADISON, Wis. — With all of us practicing social distancing, it’s hard to go days and weeks without seeing our loved ones.

But a Madison woman’s boyfriend is making sure she is feeling loved while they practice social distancing.

Kelly Zimmer lives on the west side, while her boyfriend lives about an hour away from her.

This morning, she woke up to find pictures of her and her boyfriend on her yard along with loving words of encouragement from him.

“I cried tears of joy,” said Zimmer. “I was so happy yet sad that we are not together. He wanted to do something to make me smile, and it did.”

The pictures in Zimmer’s yard reflect adventures they have had together. Their favorite place to go is Madeline Island in Wisconsin, where they go every summer.

Zimmer says they stay connected by using FaceTime every day.

















































