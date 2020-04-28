‘I couldn’t breathe’: Janesville woman shares Coronavirus experience

JANESVILLE, Wis. – Janesville resident Tina Aldrich says she was doing everything she could to prevent herself from getting Coronavirus.

“I was over the top with everything,” said the Blackhawk Technical College instructor. “I think my husband thought I was a little crazy, but I was super cautious.”

Following the school going to spring break on March 6, Aldrich says she didn’t leave her home. On April 13th, she knew she was sick.

“I just had the chills,” she said. “I had been outside working that day. I was tired, I didn’t feel good. I put a hood on and went under my blankets.”

Within 24 hours, her condition worsened to the point she visited a drive-through testing center in Rock County.

“It was scary. I was scared more for my parents because they’re more high risk,” Aldrich said.

Days later, Aldrich called the ER, asking for admittance. She was told until a test came back positive, she would have to wait.

“I was so sick,” she said. “I just said OK. I was just really sick. I wasn’t coherent, I couldn’t breathe.”

Now, more than two weeks later, some of Aldrich’s symptoms remain but she says she is able to breathe. She hopes by sharing her story, others will understand the severity of the virus.

“Know that it can happen even when you’re not out and about,” she said. “Little things can happen.”

