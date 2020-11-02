‘I changed my mind. Can I change my ballot?’ & other last-minute election questions

Wisconsin's top election official gets voters ready for Nov. 3

Christina Lorey by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– A record number of Wisconsin voters have already cast their ballots, since early voting started months ago. One question that’s come up is: Can you change your ballot?

“State law says that if you returned your ballot, you may not vote at the polls on election day,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator.

So, to put it bluntly: no. Wolfe explained there were opportunities to cancel your ballot, but not this close to the election.

Another common question is: What should you do if you mistakenly put your ballot in the mail Friday or Saturday, after the recommended mail-in deadline?

“You can track your absentee ballot,” Wolfe explained. “You can see if it’s arrived at your clerk’s office.”

That can be done at myvote.wi.gov, the state’s official website.

However, if on Election Day, you still see your ballot is in transit, there’s nothing you can do at that point. Even if it’s on its way, there is no way you can cancel it.

Ahead of Nov. 3, state law enforcement officers are warning of issues with militia members intimidating voters at polling sites. Wisconsin is one of five states in the U.S. facing this problem. That brings us to the question: How should you deal with voter intimidation?

“Local officials are trained in contingency planning and are able to engage law enforcement when that’s appropriate,” Wolfe said.

But, Wolfe doesn’t anticipate voter intimidation will be widespread or even happen at all.

“It’s important to know there’s no information that there will be any specific threats against Wisconsin voters on Election Day. Wisconsin voters should be really confident casting their ballots.”

If you do feel intimidated, tell a poll worker.

And the final question: If you’re still in line at 8 p.m. on Election Night, will you get to vote? The answer is yes. In Wisconsin, the polls close at 8 p.m. That means as long as you’re in line by that time, you will get to vote, and your vote will be counted.

