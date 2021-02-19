‘I can’t believe I threw my life away’: Court documents detail child pornography charge against local radio DJ

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A local radio personality arrested for possessing child pornography used social media sites to view the images and interact with minors, according to a criminal complaint filed on Friday in Dane County Circuit Court.

Matthew Bradshaw Jones, who goes by Jackson Jones on Q106.3, appeared for an initial hearing Friday afternoon.

Jones, 40, was arrested at his Mount Horeb home on Wednesday following a child pornography investigation.

He told detectives he used the sites Tumblr and Wickr for “sex chats and fantasies” and would pretend to be other people while online. Jones said he would often like or re-share a variety of images on the site, the complaint said.

Jones admitted to receiving nudge images of underage girls from other Tumblr users. He told detectives one user sent him 10 images over the course of two months. The images typically featured school-aged girls. His attorney argued that Jones did not ask for these images during Friday’s initial hearing.

“I’m so f—— stupid. I can’t believe I threw my whole life away for this to have an orgasm,” Jones said as listed in the complaint.

Detectives also asked Jones about conversations he had about selling a child as a “sex slave” to someone on Tumblr. Jones talked to this person for nearly two weeks in September. Jones admitted to sharing images of two children with this user, but said the children were clothed in the complaint.

“It was just stupid taboo talk, that’s all that ever was,” Jones said as mentioned in the complaint.

Jones said he only took part in these types of chats in order to reach sexual pleasure. He told detectives he had been participating in sexual fantasy chats for over a year.

“Oh, I know how these things go. I messed up. I made a mistake and this is the punishment. I deserve it,” Jones told detectives.

Jones said he started out by scrolling through GIFs and came across images of girls in bikinis, which led him to Tumblr and Wickr. He also admitted to having multiple accounts on the sites and had delete them in the past.

Jones was not listed on the radio station’s website as of Thursday morning. News 3 Now has reached out to Q106.3 multiple times for comment.

The Facebook and Twitter accounts for Q106 were not active Thursday morning and remain that way as of Friday afternoon.

News 3 Now provides a weather forecast to the entire Midwest Family group of radio stations, but our meteorologists do not appear on air on Q106.

News 3 Now has also reached out to the Dane County District Attorney and DCI regarding this case.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.