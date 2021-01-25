‘I am going to kill you’: Police arrest man who injured, threatened mall security guards

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Friday night after he injured two security guards and threw things at employees in the East Towne Mall food court.

Authorities said 23-year-old Kejuan Hill hit two mall security guards with chairs while yelling “I’m going to kill you” during the disturbance.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 8:30 p.m. Responding officers said Hill actively resisted when they tried to stop him from further injuring anyone. According to an incident report, police eventually took Hill into custody using an “electronic control device.”

Two security officers, a 77-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, were treated at a local hospital for serious injuries Hill caused, police said. One of the victims had a broken clavicle and stitches on their face. The other had a broken collar bone and stitches on their head.

Hill was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was tentatively charged with substantial battery, attempted robbery, resisting, and disorderly conduct.

