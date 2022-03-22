I-39/90 re-opens at Hart Road after nearly 8 hours following semi fire

Courtesy of the Beloit Fire Department

BELOIT, Wis. — All lanes of I-39/90 are back open at Hart Road after a semi caught on fire.

Crews responded at approximately 3:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but the truck did not survive the fire.

The Hart Road overpass temporarily closed as well, as crews inspected the bridge after strong winds exposed it to extreme heat from the fire.

Portions of the interstate were closed for nearly eight hours Tuesday, as crews worked to remove the semi debris.

