One killed, another injured in semi crash on I-39/90 near Edgerton

EDGERTON, Wis. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash between two semi trucks on I-39/90 near Edgerton early Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says I-39/90 south is closed beyond State Highway 59 and I-39/90 north is closed beyond State Highway 26 because of the crash.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person died in the crash. According to the State Patrol’s initial investigation, a semi driving southbound on I-39/90 drove through the concrete median, colliding with a semi driving northbound on I-39/90. The semi that was driving northbound was engulfed in flames after the crash. One driver died in the crash, and the other was taken to a local hospital.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 165 at Newville Road. The DOT closed the interstate at about 4 a.m. and expects the closures to last for several hours.

The State Patrol recommends taking Highway 51 as a detour until the scene is cleared.

