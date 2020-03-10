Work on interchange at I-39/90, Beltline scheduled to start this week

MADISON, Wis. — Construction work on the interchange that connects I-39/90 and Highway 12/18 is expected to start this week, according to Department of Transportation officials.

Over the course of the next year and a half, construction crews will build four new bridges to make room for a right-side exit lane leading to the westbound Beltline, thus eliminating the current left exit.

During the construction, I-39/90 will have two lanes open in both directions during the daytime hours and weekends. Nightly lane closures will happen between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

For three months starting in mid-June, the I-39/90 southbound ramp to Highway 12/18 eastbound and the westbound Highway 12/18 ramp to the southbound interstate will be closed.

The interchange construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021. More information about the plans and anticipated closures can be found here.

