Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases starting Wednesday

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee will limit meat purchases at all of its stores starting Wednesday.

Customers will be allowed to purchase up to four packages of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken, according to a statement released by the company Tuesday morning.

Hy-vee said it currently has meat available at its stores, but worker shortages at meat plants and an increase of meat sales contributed to the company’s decision.

“We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers,” Hyvee said in the statement.

