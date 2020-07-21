Hy-Vee to hand out free masks to customers starting Monday

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Hy-Vee is planning to hand out masks at its stores starting Monday.

The grocery store chain said in a release Tuesday that it will be distributing more than 3 million free masks to customers in an effort to protect its customers and employees from COVID-19.

Hy-Vee stores in the Madison area include: 3801 E. Washington Ave., 675 S. Whitney Way in Madison and at 2920 Fitchrona Road in Fitchburg.

The Midwest grocer said the mask effort is also in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear masks in public by launching a new initiative called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Wearing a cloth face covering correctly can help prevent the spread of #COVID19 to others. When you go out on essential trips, follow these “do’s”. If you have a child, remember those under age 2 should not wear a face covering. See https://t.co/lxWMe4NUBD. pic.twitter.com/tIDUpq6mBO — CDC (@CDCgov) July 21, 2020

Starting Monday, employees will be stationed at the front doors of all Hy-Vee stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one.

The store will also have signage, employee attire, and other reminders around the store about the mask campaign, according to the release.

Hy-Vee said its employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments