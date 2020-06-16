Hy-Vee to give away more than 28,600 peaches at three Madison-area stores

MADISON, Wis. — Two Madison and one Fitchburg Hy-Vee stores are giving away more than 28,600 free peaches to customers with contactless, drive-thru events Wednesday.

According to a release the first 470 customers at each of the three stores will get 20 peaches from fruit supplier SunWest Fruit Co. There will be more than 1,400 giveaways. The giveaway starts at 10 a.m. continuing until 12 p.m. or while supplies last.

Hy-Vee and SunWest Fruit Co. want to provide access to high-quality produce as families continue to be impacted by COVID-19.

The Madison East Washington Hy-Vee will take place in the northeast area of the parking lot. The Madison Whitney Way Hy-Vee event will take place in the west parking lot. The Fitchburg Hy-Vee event will take place along the east side of the store.

Products will be loaded into customer vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed.

