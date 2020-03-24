Hy-Vee temporarily suspends in-store return policy

Site staff by Site staff

Mike Kalasnik via Wikimedia Commons

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced it will be suspending its return, refund and rain check policy for the time being.

According to the news release, the store is no longer accepting returns on non-perishable items unless the item is defective.

“The health and well-being of our customers and employees remain our highest priority,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee chairman, CEO and president. “Because we can’t trace where our products go after they leave our store, we can no longer accept certain products for return. With this change, our customers can feel safe knowing that all products they purchase at their local Hy-Vee have been in our stores the entire time.”

Returns on fresh products can be exchanged for a new product.

Hy-Vee has also stopped issuing rain checks for products out of stock.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments