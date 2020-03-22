Hy-Vee sets goal to raise $1M to help local food banks

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

WEST DES MONIES, Iowa. — Hy-Vee Inc. announced Saturday that it has set a goal to raise $1 million to help local food banks during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a news release, starting Monday the company will launch a campaign to help local food banks restock their shelves and raise awareness for food banks across the grocery store’s eight-state region.

When customers check out, they will be asked if they would like to donate $1 or more to assist local food banks. Hy-Vee will match every dollar raised, up to $500,000. Customers can also make a donation when buying groceries online through the company’s Hy-Vee Aisles Online system.

“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis.”

All funds will be collected at the store level on a weekly basis and provided to local food banks to help replenish their stock every week.

Donations at the checkout will be accepted March 23 through April 30.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments