Hy-Vee reserves one hour of shopping to customers considered high-risk for coronavirus

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is allowing special shopping hours for customers considered high-risk when it comes to the coronavirus.

The reserved hour will be from 7 – 8 a.m., seven days a week.

The reserved hour will be for the following:

• Ages 60 and older

• Expectant mothers

• Anyone with an underlying health condition(s) that makes him/her more susceptible to serious illness

“We are extremely concerned about the spread of this virus, and want to respond to our customers who are at higher risk of serious illness by offering them a time where they may feel a bit safer shopping in our stores,” Randy Edeker, the president of Hy-Vee Inc. said in a news release.

Pharmacies in most Hy-Vee locations will also extend their hours to serve customers considered high risk.

All other customers are asked to limit their shopping to Hy-Vee’s new store hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We hope this new reserved shopping hour helps our customers feel a bit more secure while we work together as a community to help keep everyone healthy and safe,” Edeker said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments