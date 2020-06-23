Hy-Vee recalls bagged salad mix

MADISON, Wis. — Hy-Vee is recalling one of its bagged garden salad mixes possibly linked to a multi-state outbreak of Cyclospora infections.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued alerts for store-brand salads sold at Hy-Vee, ALDI, and Jewel-Osco stores.

The affected products include the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad with any expiration date. The mix contains lettuce, red cabbage and carrots. The product was shipped to stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.

The ALDI brand salads were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. he Jewel-Osco brand salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana and Iowa.’

Fresh Express is the manufacturer of these salads.

The FDA is working with the retailers to make sure the products are removed from store shelves.