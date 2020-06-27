Hy-Vee recalls 12 more bagged salad mixes due to potential contamination

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Hy-Vee is recalling an additional 12 bagged salad mixes Saturday afternoon due to the potential outbreak of Cyclospora infections, according to a news release.

Officials said the 12 salads are in addition to the 12 oz. Hy-Vee Bagged Garden Salad product pulled last week after initial notification of the investigation.

Hy-Vee now has 13 private label bagged salad products that are being recalled as a result, according to the release.

The report said the product was distributed to Hy-Vee grocery stores in Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Officials said customers who purchased any of these products should discard them or return them to a local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at 1-800-772-4098.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.

