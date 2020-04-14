Hy-Vee offering full-service fueling

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee Inc. is going to start offering fee full-service fueling at all convenience stores.

According to a release, the service will be offered at select pumps from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Customers who want to use the service can select the “fuel help” button or call a phone number on signs at each pump.

Food and items from the store can be ordered and delivered to vehicles using the service.

The release said employees will meet customers at the vehicle and process their transaction and fuel order without customers leaving vehicles.

Employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.

