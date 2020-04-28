Hy-Vee, Meat District donate more than $37,000 worth of food to Second Harvest Food Bank

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that they have donated more than $37,000 worth of meat and other foods to Madison’s Second Harvest Food Bank.

The donation is part of Hy-Vee’s “Feeding the Frontlines” series of donations made in collaboration with Meat District. The groups have been working to provide meat and other items to food banks throughout the Midwest.

“We are extremely grateful for Meat District’s partnership in helping us care for our communities during this difficult time,” said Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications. “We are committed to helping our local food banks and hope this donation will provide some relief for them and our communities.”

The donation included chicken, pork, rice, pasta, breadcrumbs and seasonings, according to a news release.

Second Harvest Food Bank serves communities throughout southern Wisconsin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments