Hy-Vee installs windows at checkouts, temporarily bans reusable bags

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee announced they are making changes due to COVID-19 concerns.

The grocery store chains said Friday customers will no longer be allowed to bring in reusable bags to help the spread of COVID-19.

Temporary window panels will be installed the next few days at checkouts to provide an addition layer of protection, according to a release.

“The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”

