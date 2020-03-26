Hy-Vee giving bonuses to part-time, full-time store employees

MADISON, Wis. — Hy-Vee is giving a frontline employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees.

A release said the employees will receive a 10% bonus on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12. The bonuses are a $10 million commitment to employees and will be paid out on April 17.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we must do everything we can to support them and their families during this critical time,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman of the board, CEO and president. “We hope these new benefits will help lighten the load for our employees who are working around-the-clock to serve our customers in our stores.”

The release said Hy-Vee is giving job protective leave for employees who test positive for the coronavirus or are required by health officials to self-quarantine. The benefit provides job protection for a minimum of two weeks and applies to all employees.

