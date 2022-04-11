Hwy. 59 reopens near Albany after semi-truck overturns

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Brandy Busjahn.

ALBANY, Wis. — State Highway 59 has reopened east of Albany after a crash closed the road for nearly six hours, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT said the crash involves an overturned semi-truck. Highway 59 was closed just before 1 p.m. and reopened just before 6:45 p.m.

Traffic in both directions was detoured using County Highways E and C and State Highway 104.

Further details were not immediately available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.