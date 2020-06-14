Hustle, attitude, effort: Gross inspired to take different path after COVID-19 changed his plans

Melissa Kim by Melissa Kim

Wisconsin wrestler Seth Gross has had plenty of titles in his career, like conference champion and NCAA champion, and in the last few months, he’s added the titles of fiance and homeowner to his list.

This week, Gross was also named an assistant coach for the Badgers wrestling team – a title he’s always wanted to have.

“I try to give back to the sport as much as I can,” he explained, “I’ve always had a passion for it, and it’s always been one of my favorite things to help somebody reach their goals.”

But even for Seth, his goals this year took a different path from another conference and national title. Like all winter sport athletes around the country, his season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. So it was time to take a step away from in-season training.

Throughout those months, Gross kept three words that his head coach told him a lot.

“The three things you can always control is your hustle, effort and attitude,” said Gross, “those three things, no matter what happens around you, you have full control of that.”

Gross hopes to be a relatable figure to the team, but he is still keeping his eyes on putting another title in his resume: Olympic champion.

Comments

comments